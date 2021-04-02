Easthampton businesses allowed to make use of public parking spaces

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses in Easthampton are taking it to the streets, literally.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle issued an order Friday to allow restaurants and retail spaces to use public parking as they see fit.

The order applies specifically to businesses Main Street, Union Street, and Cottage Street.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot safer eating outside, and it’s going to be nicer,” said Maya Smith of Easthampton. “So it’s going to be enjoyable rather than eating inside a crowded space, where there’s a lot of people, so it’ll allow for social distancing which I think is good because we aren’t out of the woods yet obviously.”

Businesses must apply by the end of November in order to utilize public parking spaces.