Easthampton businesses can apply for additional outdoor dining space

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses in Easthampton will now be able to expand outdoor dining onto city property as a way to attract more foot traffic.

Restaurant owners need to apply to convert public parking to dining space. This will include the restaurants on Main street.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said Cottage Street and Union Street are too narrow and congested to allow for safe outdoor dining on the street.

She added that the local government will assist businesses in any way possible to help them stay alive during these challenging times.

