EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton is celebrating black history month at Easthampton High School.

It’s the fourth year acknowledging black scientists, artists, and activists in our nation.

Including, celebrating historical events that spark meaning in everyone.

A speaker at the event told 22News what message she wanted to send others. “Black history is American history. And it’s all of our histories and we can learn so much from it,” said Renika Montgomery-Tamakloe. “But also if we don’t pay attention to the things we’ve done in the past, we’re really going to start repeating them in the future.”

This month, the Easthampton High School Diversity and inclusion coordinator have been working with students on how to celebrate the work and resistance of the status quo by black leaders.