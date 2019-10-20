Easthampton celebrates past, present and future of Old Town Hall

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton residents gathered at the Old Town Hall for a night of celebration.

The Old Town Hall is celebrating its 150th year.

Saturday night’s attendees were encouraged to dress in attire from any period – past, present or future – marking the theme “Time Machine Elegance.”

The ball featured music performances, dancing, prizes, and historic installations. City Space hosted the event, the organization is the managing entity of the Old Town Hall.

22News spoke with City Space President Burns Maxey on the theme of Saturday’s ball.

“We had this great idea that we would celebrate all the years of Old Town’s Hall existence from 1869 to today but not only that the future,” he said.

City Space recently raised $15,000 for the renovation of the second floor of the Old Town Hall.

The second floor will be turned into a hall that can be used as a community space.