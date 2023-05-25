EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride Month is right around the corner, a time to uplift and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, the City of Easthampton doing just that, partnering with the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce, to hold a pop-up “Buy Queer All Year” event.

The event highlighting and supporting local LGBTQ+ owned businesses. The head of the chamber Grace Moreno telling 22News, their goal is to help these business owners thrive in our area.

“Also, we want to reach out to our allies in the corporate sector, who are going, “You know, I hear all this stuff about the LGBTQ community, I am not sure what the pronouns thing is, or what the ‘Q’ stands for? What the ‘plus’ stands for?” Call us! We have programs to help educate folks who really want to know how to be inclusive,” Moreno adds.

Pride Month begins next week on June 1st.