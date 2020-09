EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s City Council may be changing some polling station locations for the November elections.

The Council is considering whether to change the polling location for Precincts 1, 2, and 5 to Easthampton High School.

Precincts 3 and 4 already vote there, but Precincts 1, 3 and 5 vote at White Brook Middle School.

The move is in response to construction that is currently happening at the middle school.

The next City Council meeting is set for Wednesday, at 6 p.m.