EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County city passed an ordinance Wednesday night related to crisis pregnancy centers. It came down to a 6 to 9 vote.

A public meeting was held tonight for Easthampton residents to comment on the ordinance.

It aims to protect the privacy of individuals seeking or accessing reproductive and gender-affirming care from city employees attempting to report such activities to states that may impose civil or criminal penalties for partaking in those services.

Additionally, the city’s Health Department will let residents know how they can file a complaint if they have a problem. The city council first introduce the ordinance nine months ago, after the at-large councilor, Owen Zaret, submitted it. Zaret tells 22News how this ordinance first came about.

“Ever since the Dobbs decision a year ago, many people are coming to Massachusetts as a sanctuary state for these services and a lot of times a lot of people that live here in the Commonwealth are not properly informed about what is legal and what is illegal,” said Zaret. “It changes on a somewhat regular basis.”

Other cities have passed similar ordinances, including Cambridge, Somerville, and Framingham.