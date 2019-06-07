Easthampton City Council seeking clarification on bike brewery tour business

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cyclists on the Manhan Rail Trail may soon be sharing the trail with a bicycle brewery tour.

The owner is working on an ordinance to allow Pedal N’ Party to serve alcohol. But according to City Councilor Owen Zarat, the council’s Ordinance Subcommittee is working to obtain information to have a clearer understanding of its operation.

Each tour takes you along the Manhan Rail Trail on a 14-person bike to visit local breweries and restaurants off the trail which include Fort Hill Brewery, New City Brewery, and Mill 180.

One cyclist on the trail 22News spoke with said he wouldn’t mind sharing the road with a brewery bike tour.

“There’s several right on the trail,” Doug Houhtala said. “It’s okay to stop and drink. If you don’t want to, that’s okay too. But I think it’s pretty cool.”

Zarat said the city’s concerns and questions should not be construed as a vote for or against the business.

22News left messages for a comment from Pedal N’ Party’s owner, but we have not heard back.