EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s Health Director has ordered City Hall to be closed, due to excessive heat in the building and lack of ventilation.

The office of Mayor Nicole LaChappelle sent 22News the order from the Director of Public Health. In the order, the director also says that there are HVAC concerns, and exposure to excessive dust.

In a statement to 22News, Mayor LaChappelle says the following:

“In the spirit of transparency, we’re sharing this report to outline the scope of the issues inside City Hall. These were the results we had expected and having formal confirmation from the Board of Health allows the city to move ahead with these crucial updates. A big thank you goes out to Easthampton’s dedicated staff who have not skipped a beat in their service to the public. We are grateful for the public’s patience and will continue to provide updates to the public as information becomes available.”

Easthampton City Hall has been closed since last Tuesday. Mayor LaChappelle says her office will provide updates to the public concerning city hall, as more information becomes available.