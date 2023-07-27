EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton City Hall is closed, and will remain so until further notice due to concerns about the safety of the air quality in the building.

The building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems are in the process of being repaired, and City Hall was originally only supposed to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, in a statement sent to 22News, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said that they made the decision to keep the building closed until further notice to ensure the well-being of employees and residents who may enter the building.

“This may be an over abundance of caution, but this decision has been made to ensure a safe working environment for all. We are committed to reopening City Hall quickly, but only when we are assured by experts that it meets the highest standards of safety and functionality,” LaChapelle added.

According to a news release from the City of Easthampton, an air quality inspection will be conducted in the coming days, and the Easthampton Health Department will work with the Department of Labor Standards and a third-party contractor to “assess dust and particulates of potential health concern, including but not limited to testing for the presence and disturbance of asbestos, silica dust, and fiberglass dust. In addition, the EHD will be working with the DPH to assess whether further testing is needed for mold resulting from the inappropriate venting of temporary air conditioning units in the building.”

In the meantime, employees who normally work at City Hall will work either remotely or at other municipal buildings, depending on their department. A listing of locations for city departments are as follows: