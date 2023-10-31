EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton City Hall will be temporarily closed on Wednesday.

The City of Easthampton announced that city hall will be closed due to a scheduled water main shutoff with Ludlow Construction scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The city has extended the deadline for real estate and personal property tax payments to Thursday instead of Wednesday to accommodate the closure. All scheduled night meetings will be able to run on Wednesday night and we will resume regular operations on Thursday.

Easthampton City Hall is normally open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.