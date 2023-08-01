EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton city hall remains closed until further notice, as repairs to the building’s HVAC system continue.

City hall had initially closed July 24 to address air quality issues within the building, with hopes it would reopen after a few days. It was determined by city officials that improvements to the HVAC system were going to take a bit longer, leading to an extended closure.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told 22News the city has been working on mitigating air quality issues for a while, pointing out that the building has had the same air-handling system since its inception.

“A lot of old dust and dirt and not knowing, to the point where folks in the building were getting headaches and migraines, so it was a very easy decision to say city hall is closed because of air quality issues,” said Mayor LaChapelle.

Mayor Lachapelle says they’re hopeful repairs will be completed by the end of August. In the meantime, staff members will work remotely or at other municipal buildings within the city.

For those who need to pay taxes and want to do so in person, you’re asked to head to the public safety complex at 32 Payson Avenue.