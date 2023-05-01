EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — City Officials and community members gathered at Easthampton City hall on Monday to honor a local Korean War veteran.

91-year-old Robert Cayo was awarded both the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his heroism in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill. As a private he was instrumental in holding off enemy officers and keeping his comrades safe.

“It was great to give notoriety, recognition to one of our nations heroes in a war that was a long time ago, but should not be forgotten,” expressed Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

Korean War Veteran Robert Cayo said, “All I can say is I wanna thank everybody for being here today and honoring my war service record.”

Cayo’s exploits were even written into a book, one that the Easthampton Mayor described as ‘breathtaking’.