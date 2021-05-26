Easthampton city-wide cleanup day on Saturday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton announced several clean-up

initiatives taking place this month, one being the city-wide clean-up day that has been scheduled for Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering will be asked to check-in outside of City Hall at 50 Payson Avenue for their scheduled shift and should not forget to bring garden tools, water, sunscreen and gloves. The same day another event called Pascommuck Conservation Trust Spring Plant Sale will take also place at City Hall at 8:00 a.m.

Other green initiatives that have been recently enforced are a recycling bin labeled “nip bottles” that has been placed outside of the main entrance of City Hall and a region-wide clean up campain driven by the Pioneer Valley Virtual Lions Club.

“I am hoping to use this event as a kickoff for more organized clean-ups around our city. I am thankful for the collaboration from so many residents and city committees and departments to make this a truly all-city event,” said councilor Owen Zaret.

Residents who have other green initiatives that they would like to see enforced can contact the

Mayor’s Office by email at mayor@easthamptonma.gov or call at 413-529-1470.

For more information on how to sign up for the city-wide cleanup day event visit Volunteer Cleanup Day.