Easthampton Community Center receives $25K from state funding

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – $25,000 from the state budget will be going toward the Easthampton Community Center and will help kids in need.

Senator John Velis was joined by Representative Dan Carey, Easthampton City officials, and community members to announce the funding on Tuesday. The earmark in the Fiscal Year 22′ budget is intended to provide a variety of resources needed at the Community Center throughout the year.

As the holidays and colder months approach, these funds will help the center address food insecurity.

Robin Bialecki, Executive Director of the Easthampton Community Center, said, “We have about 1,200 children in our pantry, so that’s a big impact. The parents love coming in and getting that extra food to help out with their budget.”

The funding was included in the budget that was passed by the Senate and House, and signed into law back in July.