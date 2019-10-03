Easthampton considering traffic lights at dangerous intersection

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is considering whether a traffic light should be installed at one Easthampton intersection.

It’s an intersection many Easthampton residents consider dangerous and the state is looking into possible ways to make it safer.

The intersection of South and Main Street is a two way stop. Only cars traveling on South Street need to stop and wait for cars on Main Street to pass.

City officials and the State Department of Transportation has been looking at ways to limit the number of accidents that occur there. One option is to install a traffic signal.

The city says there have been 24 accidents at the intersection since 2015. Six of those occurred this year.

Joseph Civitarese of Easthampton said he drives through that intersection all the time and isn’t sure if a traffic light would help.

“This area here, there are a lot of cars that come here quickly,” Civitarese said. “Maybe a blinking light would help but I don’t know if a traffic light would cause more problems or not.”

Not all the crashes resulted in injuries but most of them occurred in the afternoon. Many longtime residents 22News spoke with say they just want to see something done.