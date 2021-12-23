Easthampton Council on Aging closes all activities amid COVID-19 surge

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is temporarily closing the Council on Aging for group activities.

This closing is due to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. And will remain closed through at least January 18th until further notice.

The decision was made by the Mayor’s Office, along with the Health Department, to ensure the safety of all staff and visitors.

The council’s staff will continue to provide one-to-one services by phone and online, and staff will meet with residents for programs that require in-person service.