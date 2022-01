EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Council on Aging and the Enrichment building will continue to be closed to the public for group activities through February.

The city made the announcement amid the latest COVID-19 surge. In addition, Highland Valley Elder Services grab and go meals will not be available in Easthampton between January 19 and February 28 due to cold weather.

Council on Aging can be reached at 413-527-6151 for assistance.