EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton crews worked to put out a power line fire Monday evening.



According to a social media post by Easthampton Police Department, the incident occurred on Route 10 and happened sometime after 7 p.m.

It was noted that some residents were experiencing power outages, and Eversource crews are working to make repairs. No estimated time was given for how long the repairs would take.