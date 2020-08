EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton convenience store was temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Cumberland Farms, the store at 231 Northampton Street was closed on Sunday night after a team member notified them that they had tested positive for the virus.

The store will be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.

The store is expected to reopen in the next few days.