Easthampton drive-thru flu clinic & public safety open house

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) -The Easthampton Fire Department will be hosting a drive-thru flu clinic & public safety open house today October 16 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The clinic, which requires preregistration by October 2, will be held at the Public Safety Complex- 32 Payson Avenue and will be open to those ages 9+.

Some helpful reminders for those attending today’s event:

  • Arrive to the clinic/open house at the Easthampton Fire Department
  • Those receiving a vaccine may remain in their vehicles. You will be directed on where to
    drive upon arrival.
  • Pre-registration is required for all flu vaccine recipients
  • Be sure to bring an insurance card. Most insurance companies cover the flu vaccine.
    Those without insurance will be billed at a later date

