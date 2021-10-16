Easthampton drive-thru flu clinic & public safety open house

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) -The Easthampton Fire Department will be hosting a drive-thru flu clinic & public safety open house today October 16 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
The clinic, which requires preregistration by October 2, will be held at the Public Safety Complex- 32 Payson Avenue and will be open to those ages 9+.
Some helpful reminders for those attending today’s event:
- Arrive to the clinic/open house at the Easthampton Fire Department
- Those receiving a vaccine may remain in their vehicles. You will be directed on where to
drive upon arrival.
- Pre-registration is required for all flu vaccine recipients
- Be sure to bring an insurance card. Most insurance companies cover the flu vaccine.
Those without insurance will be billed at a later date