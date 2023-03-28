EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton continued its process of envisioning Main Street Tuesday night with a public meeting.

Residents and city officials working together with the common goal for the future of their Main Street, envisioning it with improved infrastructure, enhanced safety, reduced vehicle speeds, and making it a more walkable and accessible downtown. Tuesday night, they worked to agree on a final product and planned for the next meeting.

“We get a lot of community input, we’re going to have markers work on maps,” said Jeff Bagg, City Planner. “And then we’ll have at least one more community meeting where residents will see concept plans and then give us opinions and reactions to that.”

The estimated $13.7 million project will primarily be funded by the state under the TIP program and will be designed by McMahon Associates of Westfield. Construction is set to start between 2026 and 2027.