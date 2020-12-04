Easthampton extends State of Emergency Order to March 2021

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cases rising across the state and in Easthampton, those were factors Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said she considered as she extended the State of Emergency Order to March 1 of next year.

“Now until mid-February, I’m scared. I’m scared about where this could go,” she said in a phone interview with 22News. Public buildings and school will remain closed to visitors under the order.

Easthampton schools will continue remote learning, however the Superintendent Allison LeClair says she’d like to see a hybrid model starting up as soon as January. That will depend on COVID-19 cases.

“If people really want students to come back to school in Easthampton, then everyone in the community really needs to be part of that solution,” Mayor LaChapelle said.

This at a time when many are weighing if they should visit with family members this holiday season.

“Remember this is not about containing and suppressing the virus that can take one of your family members at any time, this is about mitigating death and illness,” the mayor said.

Mayor LaChapelle also said she’s watching out for air filtration rates inside public buildings, that could help determine if a place is safe to reopen.