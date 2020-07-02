Easthampton extends the closure of city buildings to the public

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton declared a state of emergency on March 13 and remains in effect by the Mayor and Board of Health.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Easthampton Mayor’s Office, to protect members of the community from COVID-19 the following buildings will remain close through September 1:

Easthampton City Hall

Council of Aging

Public Schools

All municipal services are ongoing and city employees are encouraged to work remotely as much as possible. Beginning July 15, residents can schedule in-person appointments with departments of the city. The appointments will be held outside City Hall at 50 Payson Ave.

Firearms licensing processing are suspended until further notice. The drug drop off boxes are also suspended however, the sharps dispensary container has relocated to the police department lobby.

The community meeting rooms remain closed to the public but the Public Safety Complex lobby at 32 Payson Avenue will continue to be accessible.

For additional services and to make an appointment visit easthamptonma.gov