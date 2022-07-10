EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The popularity of community Farmer’s Markets here in western Massachusetts is right now at its peak, with customers appreciating what they’re getting for their money.

The Easthampton Farmer’s Market was packed with shoppers Sunday. Savvy consumers finding out that the prices charged by local farmers are well within their budget.

A visitor from California was amazed that prices are as low as they are when compared with what she’d be paying on the West Coast.

Holly Middleton, hailing from San Rafael, California told 22News, “I’m visiting my daughter and I needed to shop for some produce, and the prices here are really good. Especially compared to California. I found it very reasonable and incredibly fresh.”

That combination of freshness of the vegetables coupled with high prices at grocery store, have helped propel the explosion of farmer’s markets in both summer and winter.

Many cities and towns throughout the region have a market popping up, so if you want fresh, local, affordable produce, check one out!