Easthampton Farmer’s market to begin later in May

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People who enjoy planting their own home gardens had an extra incentive to get a jump on the Easthampton Farmers Market Sunday.

Quite a crowd came to sample the farm-fresh produce from Hampshire county’s Sweet Morning and Gwydyr farms. They also came for some good home planting advice.

Julie Tuman told 22News, “The full market is starting May 23, we’ll have about 12 to 16 vendors every week from May 23 to October 10. Today however is sort of our pre-season preview, now is the time for home gardeners to be planting their home gardeners, so we want to give an opportunity for our local farmers as well as everyone in town who’s working on their home garden to get some plant starts.”

A productive preview to the Easthampton Farmers Market officially starting May 23 in the municipal building parking lot.