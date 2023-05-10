EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Film Festival (EFF) is gearing up for it’s return to downtown Easthampton, starting Friday, May 12.

With the festival’s inception in 2022, filmmakers from across the country, and around the world have been showcasing their films across numerous venues throughout Easthampton. Independent film screenings will be shown at Abandoned Building Brewery, E-Media (Easthampton Media), Luthier’s Co-op, New City Brewery, and The Marigold Theater.

This year’s selection will represent several genres, including: animation, comedy, documentary, drama, and horror, according to EFF. Showings will also feature panel discussions, Q&A sessions with attending filmmakers, as well as filmmaking workshops.

Courtesy of Easthampton Film Festival

To purchase tickets (Tickets must be purchased online in advance), and for additional information, please visit their website.

A festival party and networking event will also take place at The Marigold Theater on Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public. The festival kick off the 2023 season on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at Abandoned Building Brewery, and will run thru May 26.