Easthampton fire caused by unattended cooking

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire in Easthampton Saturday was caused by unattended cooking.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, the structure had no residential sprinklers and due to the quick response from firefighters and the notification from the smoke alarms, no one was hurt and damage was minimized.

Fire prevention week was October 4 to 10 and according to Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts President Chief Michael Newbury, cooking is the leading cause of home fires, and unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.

Remember to stay in the kitchen when cooking, have a lid nearby so if there is a fire, you can put a lid on the pan and turn the burner off. When baking, use a kitchen timer if you must leave the kitchen to remind you that there is something in the oven, but don’t leave the house.

The Massachusetts Red Cross is also urging people to test their smoke alarms and practice their escape plan as home fires continue during the pandemic.