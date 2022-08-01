EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from Easthampton Fire were called to an incident that involved two people trapped in a single motor vehicle.

The motor vehicle appeared to be about 30 feet down in an embankment. The fire crew had stabilized the vehicle and removed both passengers. The passengers were brought to safety by a stokes basket.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, both of the passengers were reported to be doing fine after being medically evaluated.

Courtesy of Easthampton Fire Department.



The Easthampton Fire Department said, “our thoughts are with them as they begin to recover from this incident. Big thank you goes out to 24/7 Towing as they assisted with stabilizing the vehicle with their towing cable while the occupants were safely removed.”