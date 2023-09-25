EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire Department has been awarded a $1.5 million Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) federal homeland security grant.

According to the City of Easthampton, the SAFER grant is a competitive grant that allows fire departments to apply for the hiring of new employees or recruitment and retention of employees. One of the goals of the grant is to help fire departments in obtaining compliance with the national standards for fire suppression capabilities.

The $1.5 million will be used to hire four more firefighters who will start in early spring of 2024 and will pay the full amount of salaries and benefits of the new positions over the next three years.

“This grant award is a reflection of the increased staffing needed to meet the operational service demands placed on the organization for our all-hazards response mission. This award validates the need for an outside peer review of our organizational structure, call volume, and composition of personnel. Personnel are our most valuable resource and the addition of these positions will allow the fire department to maintain staffing for fire suppression capabilities while still maintaining personnel to respond to the increasing EMS emergencies that require transportation to a healthcare facility.” Fire Chief Christopher Norris

“I want to congratulate Chief Norris and his team on receiving these highly competitive federal grants. These awards bring vital federal funding to our community while helping to offset the financial constraints in other areas of the municipal budget. I also want to thank our local, state, and federal legislative delegation for their ongoing support and advocacy for these important federal funds and grant program.” Mayor Nicole LaChapelle

The Easthampton Fire Department has been awarded over $2.7 million in grant awards within the last three years.