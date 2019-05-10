Easthampton Fire Department chief to retire in June 2020

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s fire chief will be serving his last year at the department. After 11 years as Chief of the Easthampton Fire Department, Chief Dave Mottor will be retiring in June of 2020.

Mottor told the town’s finance committee about his retirement Thursday night. 2020 will be the end of his current contract. He told 22News he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and kids once he’s retired. He said what he’ll miss most about being the fire Chief of Easthampton.

“I have friends all across the globe that I’ve met from different fire departments. SO not interacting with my friends anymore on a daily basis will probably be the biggest thing I miss,” said Motter.

Mottor has been a firefighter since he was 16. Before he came to The Easthampton Department he worked with the fire department at Westover Air Reserve Base.

Mottor has been an Easthampton firefighter since 1990.

