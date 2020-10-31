Easthampton Fire Department hosting drive-thru flu clinic

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As we hit the end of October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says now is the time to get your flu vaccine. That way you’re protected as we head into flu season.

The Easthampton Fire Department is holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday morning. They will be giving vaccines to anyone over the age of nine until 1:30 p.m.

The process appears to be quite simple, people are staying in their cars as they receive the shot and costumes are welcomed.

This year, it’s especially important to get that shot because of the pandemic. Not only could you get the flu and coronavirus at the same time but getting a flu shot can free up health care workers who are responding to the coronavirus.

The CDC says anyone six months or older should get their vaccine.

Registration is closed for the drive-thru clinic but many pharmacies are offering flu shots. In most cases, your health insurance does cover it.