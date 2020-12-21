Easthampton Fire Department investigating fire on North Hampshire Street

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire on North Hampshire Street in Easthampton Sunday night.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke coming from a detached, two bay garage when they arrived.

Firefighters put out the fire and confined it to the area of where it started. Northampton and Southampton Fire Departments assisted with the fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire is being investigated by the Easthampton Fire Department and Easthampton Police.