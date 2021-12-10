Easthampton Fire Department, Red Cross to distribute free smoke alarms

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you get a knock on your front door from the Easthampton Fire Department Friday morning, don’t be alarmed: they’re just coming to check your fire and carbon monoxide alarms.

The department is partnering with the Red Cross to make sure every home in town is properly equipped with working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The initiative is part of the Home Fire Campaign, which aims to educate families about the dangers of home fires, and prepare them with information and equipment on how to safely exit a home in case of a fire.

Red Cross volunteers and members of the Easthampton Fire Department will spread out across the city starting at 8:30 A.M., distributing and installing new alarms for free.

Since the program began, the Red Cross says more than 900 lives have been saved, thanks to working alarms and educated homeowners.

The holiday season is the most common time of the year for house fires, so make sure those Christmas trees are properly watered, so they don’t dry out and create a fire hazard. Also, make sure your space heaters are plugged straight into the wall and three feet away from anything flammable.

The Red Cross recommends testing your fire alarms monthly, to make sure they are working.