Easthampton Fire Department secures $613K grant from FEMA

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire Department is getting federal help in fighting occupational cancers.

The department announced they have received two grants totaling more than $613,000 from FEMA.

Chief David Motter said, “This grant is one of the biggest events in the department’s 165-year history!”

The grant will allow them to hire four new firefighters and purchase a protective gear dryer. The fire department said this dryer is an important precaution in preventing job-related cancers.

The gear and equipment worn at a fire have to be washed to remove cancer-causing agents that can accumulate during a fire. However, air drying this important equipment can take days.

The department said a gear dryer will allow firefighters to have their equipment back in service faster, giving them “the highest level of protection.”

Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Richard Neal were credited with helping the department secure these grants.