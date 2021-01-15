Easthampton fire officials issue warning after candle causes living room fire

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials are warning residents to be safe when burning candles at home after responding to a fire at an Easthampton residence Friday afternoon.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, firefighters received a report of a living room fire which was put out by the owner before they arrived. Everyone was able to evacuate the home with no injuries.

Fire officials determined the cause of the fire was a candle.

(Easthampton Fire Department)

“This is a good opportunity to talk about candle safety,” the Easthampton Fire Department stated on Facebook. “This candle could have caused significantly more damage if it had gone unnoticed for even a minute longer.”

Fire officials recommend candles be placed in an open space away from anything that could potentially catch fire and make sure there is nothing directly above the candle.

“Also, when burning candles make sure the jar is intact without cracks or breaks in the glass,” fire officials said.