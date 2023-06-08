EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire Department was presented with a $55,000 grant to make the city safer.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the goal of meeting the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments across the nation.

On Tuesday, FEMA awarded the Easthampton Fire Department $55,000 that will be used to help reduce injury and prevent death among high-risk populations. A portion of the funds will be used to purchase smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors for residents in need.

In addition, they also plan to purchase an LED signboard to be installed at the Public Safety Complex. According to the City of Easthampton, this signboard will help educate the public, provide fire safety-related information, and promote public safety events.

Over the last three years, the firefighters have installed over 350 smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in residences across the city in collaboration with the American Red Cross. The overall goal of this grant is to help enhance the safety of the community.