Easthampton Girl Scouts help build little free library

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Girl Scouts in Easthampton are putting books in the hands of senior citizens in the city.

The city’s troop has built a little free library outside of the Council on Aging’s Enrichment Center on Union Street.

The girl scouts noticed that seniors have felt isolated during the pandemic, and indoor access to libraries is very limited.

“There’s just so much hope and there are some really amazing women out there. They’ll be coming up and they’ll be our future, so I’m excited about that,” Lisa Downing, the Easthampton Girl Scout troop leader told 22News.

It was created as part of a Bronze Award project, which is the highest award that Junior Girl Scouts can earn. It’s intended for fixing a problem in the troop’s community.