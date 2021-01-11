Easthampton H.S. alumni honor late classmate through fundraiser

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton High School Class of 2014 is working to honor the memory of a classmate.

Samuel Garcia passed away in December following a car accident in Holyoke. His classmates are now selling bracelets in his memory, for a donation of five dollars or more. The proceeds are going directly to the Garcia family.

More than 700 bracelets have already been ordered from all over the country, by people who knew Sam. Sarah Sienkiewicz and Ali Otis were classmates of Sam and are working together on the fundraiser.

They told 22News that Sam had a positive impact on everyone.

“He smiled at everyone, just he was a bright light to see and he just made everyone feel welcomed,” Sienkiewicz said.

“It’s just a privilege to come from a small town too, where it’s such a no-brainer for us to come together like this its been really easy. It’s just really nice to reconnect with everyone too, I know Sam would have wanted this for us,” Otis told 22News.

If you’d like to donate or learn more about Bracelets for Sam, click here.