Easthampton H.S. students honor Black History Month with exhibit

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Although it’s March, Black History Month is continuing at one Hampshire County high school.

There is an exhibit on display at the high school in honor of Black History Month, and it’s become very popular. Since early February, Easthampton High School students have been touring the museum, which tells the story of the African American experience and why it’s important and relevant to the community.

The exhibit displays facts and key figures to the African American experience in American society. This is the first of its kind exhibit at the school. Diversity and Inclusion Center Director, Asher Hamilton said its a way for students to engage in the past, and learn about history outside of the classroom.

“What we’re doing is we are telling a story over the 400 years to create a sense of empathy, compassion, understanding, and critical analysis of some of these issues around race, oppression and white privilege,” said Hamilton. “The whole message is something that’s really important to me, the message of social justice and equality and I think it’s important for people my age to learn about this stuff because a lot of this isn’t taught in classes because of the curriculum.”

The exhibit was only expected to be up until March 20, but due to the increase in popularity, they have decided to keep it up until April. Surrounding schools are also making it a point for students to check out the display.

It is also open to the public, by appointment.