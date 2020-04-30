Easthampton H.S. takes first place in national civics competition

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton High School is celebrating its first place win in the virtual 2020 National We the People Civics Competition.

It is the school’s first national win since the inception of the course 35-years-ago.

22News spoke with the History and Civics instructor of the class at Easthampton High School. She said the students have been inspired to pursue law and public service.

“They really want to go out and make a difference in their community. They are very proud to be knowledgeable about how our government works and be able to put that to use,” Kelley Brown told 22News.

Over 21 students from Easthampton High School competed in the virtual civics competition. Normally it is held in Washington D.C. but was moved to an online platform due to Covid-19.