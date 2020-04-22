Easthampton Health Department asking for mask donations

In this Monday, March 23, 2020, photo, Karen Haley cuts cotton fabric for masks to be given to caregivers during the coronavirus outbreak, at the North Sails shop in Freeport, Maine. The sail-maintenance business has converted part of its operation towards stitching masks instead of sails. Owner Eric Baldwin stitches masks in background. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department is asking for donations of cloth face coverings for local residents and businesses in need.

The health department posted to their Facebook Wednesday morning stating that requests are being received but their inventory is low.

If you want to donate homemade masks you can drop them off in the lobby at the Public Safety Complex located at 32 Payson Avenue.

Face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and the CDC recommends everyone over 2 years old wears one when in public.

Click here to view instructions from the CDC on how to make a homemade mask using a t-shirt or bandana (no-sew or sew methods).