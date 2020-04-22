1  of  5
Breaking News
Over 12,700 individuals tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health, 4,164 tested positive Body of missing woman found inside home on River Road in Whately Baystate Health: Almost 900 patients test positive for COVID-19, 4,100+ tested Woman killed in Ludlow apartment fire Smith and Wesson in Springfield confirm COVID-19 cases within facility
Watch Live
12PM: Massachusetts Governor and officials provide COVID-19 update

Easthampton Health Department asking for mask donations

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Karen Haley, Eric Baldwin

In this Monday, March 23, 2020, photo, Karen Haley cuts cotton fabric for masks to be given to caregivers during the coronavirus outbreak, at the North Sails shop in Freeport, Maine. The sail-maintenance business has converted part of its operation towards stitching masks instead of sails. Owner Eric Baldwin stitches masks in background. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department is asking for donations of cloth face coverings for local residents and businesses in need.

The health department posted to their Facebook Wednesday morning stating that requests are being received but their inventory is low.

If you want to donate homemade masks you can drop them off in the lobby at the Public Safety Complex located at 32 Payson Avenue.

Face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and the CDC recommends everyone over 2 years old wears one when in public.

Click here to view instructions from the CDC on how to make a homemade mask using a t-shirt or bandana (no-sew or sew methods).

City of Easthampton urging residents to wear face coverings when in public

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today