EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials are worried about the triple threat of COVID-19, the seasonal flu, and the pediatric respiratory virus RSV this winter.

There are concerns that not enough people are getting their COVID boosters so on Tuesday, Easthampton Public Health Department held a COVID-19 booster clinic

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told 22News, “With flu season coming on, as well as what we’re seeing with the hiking COVID numbers, the health director really saw a need to want to do more education, but also to have easy access for people to get their boosters. When we get the booster, we’re not just protecting ourselves, we’re protecting our community, and that’s what public health is all about.”

Appointment slots were booked full and over 200 people attended the clinic Tuesday.