EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department is launching a program to help combat opioid overdoses.

According to a social media post by the Easthampton Health Department, the program is being run in partnership with the Healthy Youth Coalition and Hampshire HOPE. The NaloxBox is a clear, small box labeled “Opioid Rescue Kit” that is mounted on a wall and contains 3 doses of Naloxone or Narcan, which is a medication used to reverse an overdose.

NaloxBoxes will be mounted in City Hall, the Emily Williston Public Library, Mountain View School, and the Easthampton High School. The program will eventually be offered and expanded to local organizations and businesses. The purpose of the boxes is to provide Naloxone in public, accessible locations in the event of an overdose. It is important to note that using Naloxone has no adverse side effects, including if one were to use it accidentally on a person who is not experiencing an overdose.

According to statistics received from the Easthampton Police Department, between 2018 and March of 2022, there were 89 overdoses in Easthampton. Of those 89 overdoses, 14 individuals died as a result.