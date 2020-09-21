Easthampton Health Department to host drive-thru flu clinic

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, nurse practitioner Susan Brown prepares a flu vaccination for a customer, in Rockville, Md. The service sector grew at a faster pace in October than the previous month, the 10th straight month of growth. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton will be offering its residents the opportunity to get vaccinated for the flu next month.

The city’s health department will be holding a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday, October 10.

The event will be held at Easthampton High School located at 70 Williston Avenue.

The drive-thru is open to the public ages 3 and up and you must pre-register by Monday, October 5 in order to be vaccinated.

