Easthampton health officials to give out free face coverings Saturday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials will be distributing free face coverings in Easthampton on Saturday.

The Easthampton Health Department said the free face coverings will be distributed at City Hall this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a drive-thru give away of over 500 face coverings.

Residents are asked to enter through the Payson Avenue entrance and exit on Williston Avenue. If you cannot make it, you can still request free contact-less delivery. Deliveries happen Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The donation was made by the Easthampton Council On Aging & Enrichment Center and Easthampton Friends. The health department has already made 226 deliveries.

Face coverings are now required in public spaces statewide to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and flatten the curve. If you are an Easthampton resident in need of a face mask, follow the instructions provided by the city below:

Please email health@easthamptonma.gov or call (413) 529-1400 x 430

𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞: