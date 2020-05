EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Public Health Department will be distributing free face masks Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, officials will be hold a drive-thru in the City Hall parking lot located on Hallon 50 Payson Avenue. The drive-thru is scheduled to be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Drivers will be directed to enter on Payson Avenue and exit on Williston Avenue.

MAP: Payson Ave.