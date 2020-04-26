Easthampton High School to compete in virtual national civics competition

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Easthampton High School students are preparing for the National We the People Civics competition which will take place virtually.

The National Civic Competition which is normally held in Washington D.C. was moved to an online platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

photo courtesy: Kelley Brown (all photos were taken previous to the pandemic)

Easthampton High school students have been preparing for the hearing questions for months.

22News spoke with Kelley Brown, the History and Civics instructor of the course at Easthampton High School.

She told us that it has been interesting relating the pandemic to their studies.

“How our government is working right now in his very crucial time is one of the most important times for students to be able to understand this,” said Brown. “Just being educated members of the community, understanding what is happening with our system of federalism… it’s pretty important.”

This is the third year in a row Easthampton has won the state level competition and qualified to participate in the national finals.

A total of 631 students from across the country will testify within a congressional model, demonstrating their knowledge of the constitution.

Topics are focused on government, philosophy, and politics. However, the pandemic will be addressed during the competition.

“I think it is very interesting to see how not only at the national level how the elections are going to be handled,” said Mackenzie Bates, a student at Easthampton High School. “Also to see how different states are reacting to mail-in voting or online voting or see how they are even going to react to this pandemic.”













Twenty-one Easthampton High School students will compete against thirty other schools from across the country.

The competition starts Sunday morning, and results will be coming in on Monday night.



Good luck East Hampton High School!