EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator John C. Velis will announce $40,000 in funding for Easthampton High School security upgrades on Monday.

Senator Velis of Second Hampden and Hampshire, will announce the funding for Easthampton High School during an open press event in Easthampton. The funding was included in the Massachusetts FY’23 budget that was passed by the Senate and House and was signed into law by the Governor.

The budget will upgrade the school’s security system to promote school safety. Senator Velis will be joined by State Representative Daniel Carrey, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, Easthampton Schools Superintendent Allison LeClair, and members of the community.

The event will take place on Monday at 11:15a.m. at Easthampton High School.