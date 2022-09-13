EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton High School is joining a growing list of schools that’s taking a new approach to when it comes to cell phones.

Students for the most part will not be allowed to use their phone during class but the school principal said this is not an anti-phone policy and they’re already seeing results. The policy was put in place at the start of the new year.

At the start of class, teachers ask students to put their cell phone in pouches that go on the wall. They may be used for certain class activities like a trivia game. Ultimately, the idea is to keep students focused on learning when they’re in class.

Principal Bill Evans told 22News instead of teachers having to take away the phone as a punishment, this new policy gives students the ability to put it away themselves. The goal is to acknowledge cell phones are a part of our lives and teach balance.

Evans said there have only been a handful of incidents with students since the policy was implemented but overall it’s going over smoothly.

Chicopee public schools implemented a similar policy last school year.